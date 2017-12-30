Extreme cold weather is forcing Mississauga to shorten its New Year's Eve festivities, city officials announced Saturday.

The party at Celebration Square will now kick off at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday to keep people warm while they ring in 2018. The program will offer live music, a countdown until midnight and a fireworks display.

"Those attending the event are advised to dress appropriately for the weather," the city said in a news release.

A high of -15 C is in store for Sunday in Mississauga and a wind chill of -32 will make it feel much colder, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency predicts an extreme cold warning will be issued for the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday morning, as another blast of Arctic air moves across the province.

(Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

Temperatures are expected to drop well below the seasonal mark.

"The city will continue to monitor weather conditions and make further adjustments if necessary," the release says.

The deep freeze has also affected other New Year's Eve bashes across the country, including in Toronto and Ottawa. Both cities are slated to experience temperatures that will feel like -30 on Sunday.

Toronto's festivities at Nathan Phillips Square were reduced on Friday. The big outdoor party will begin at 11:30 p.m. and feature public skating, live music and a fireworks display.

Meanwhile, some of the events planned on Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa — doubling as the ceremonial end to Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations — have been cancelled.

Charlottetown, as well, has moved its celebrations indoors. The city is partnering with basketball team Island Storm to host the first-ever family tailgate party, ahead of the team's New Year's Eve matinee game against the Halifax Hurricanes.