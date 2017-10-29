York Regional Police are searching for a missing woman, 88, who was last seen on early Saturday when she went for a walk in Newmarket, Ont.

Staff Sgt. Rob Bentham, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said Yogaswary Yohalingam left her family home at 6 a.m. in the area of Leslie Street and St. John's Sideroad and has not yet returned.

"We are really at a loss at to where she is," Bentham said on Sunday.

"This is out of character for her. She usually goes for a walk for 20 minutes and then comes home. We are concerned for her safety."

Police conducted a ground search on Saturday afternoon.

Police have found no trace of her yet

A command post has been set up in the area of Memorial Circle and Veterans Way in Newmarket. The ground search is continuing on Sunday.

"We have not found any evidence of her," Bentham said. "We have searched houses under construction and open areas."

Police said in a news release that she is familiar with the area but could appear confused.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their properties, particularly sheds or structures where she may have taken shelter.

Yohalingam is described as five feet tall, about 100 pounds, white hair in a bun, possibly wearing a black rain jacket, white running shoes with black stripes. She is known to wear long skirts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police's #1 district criminal investigations bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.