The abandoned SUV of an Ontario woman missing in Belize has been found in a sugarcane field in the small Central American country, police confirmed Monday.

It's the first sign of Francesca Matus and her boyfriend, U.S. citizen Drew De Voursney, since their mysterious disappearance last Tuesday night.

The vehicle, a white Izuzu Rodeo, was discovered on Sunday afternoon near the village of Paraiso, Cpl. Herman Roberts of the Corozal Police Department said in a telephone interview.

Roberts said officers and police dogs have returned to the area to search today.

Last seen leaving bar

Friends of Matus, 52, and De Voursney, 36, say the couple was last seen leaving a bar near Matus's home in the coastal city of Corozal, about 130 kilometres north of the capital, Belmopan.

The Corozal Police Department confirmed that it found Francesca Matus's white Izuzu SUV on Sunday afternoon. (Channel 7 Belize)

Nancy Rifenbark, a close friend of Matus, said she's relieved police finally have a clue, but the abandoned SUV is also concerning.

"It's getting harder to keep positive, but I'm trying my best," Rifenbark said in an interview on Monday.

Another friend, Joe Milholen, told CBC Toronto that Matus was planning to fly to Canada last Wednesday.

Milholen was supposed to drive Matus to the airport, but he arrived at her home on Wednesday morning to find her missing along with the SUV.

Milholen added that De Voursney's motorcycle was in the driveway.