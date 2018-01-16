Disappearance of Whitby senior prompts police investigation

Durham Regional Police are searching for an 89-year-old man last seen on Saturday in his Whitby apartment.

James Pearson, known to his family as Jim, lives in the area of Brock Street and Burns Street East. Police say he does not drive but is known to walk around Whitby.

He may have been spotted at a Whitby McDonalds on Monday night. Investigators believe it's possible he then boarded a GO train and travelled to the Toronto area.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Pearson's granddaughter has posted several times, sharing photos and expressing concern for his safe return.

One tweet describes Pearson as suffering from extreme memory loss, and another lists the elderly man's usual destinations in Whitby and Toronto.

More pictures to help identify him <a href="https://t.co/W0MoarJ2HN">pic.twitter.com/W0MoarJ2HN</a> —@bripearsonn

Places he frequents:<br>McDonalds(Brock and Consumers)<br>Harveys(Consumers)<br>Whitby Library and Cafe<br>Scotiabank(Hwy 2) <br>Go Transit( Whitby station, taking Lakeshore East) <br>Union Station York Concourse <br>Eaton Centre —@bripearsonn

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. McFarlane of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, extension 1835.