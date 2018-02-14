American authorities say they suspect a Toronto fire captain who went missing in New York and was found in California may have received a head injury at some point during his journey across the country.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis was showing signs of serious memory loss when he called police from the city airport on Tuesday morning identifying himself as someone missing from New York.

The route 49-year-old Filippidis took to get there from the ski slope in Lake Placid, N.Y., where he went missing six days earlier, however, remains a mystery.

Hampton said Filippidis told police he got a ride to downtown Sacramento in a big rig, but did not remember details of the vehicle or the circumstances leading to his departure.

He also said Filippidis told police he recalled getting a haircut and buying an iPhone before calling authorities, but could not remember details of how he got to the Sacramento airport.

Hampton said Filippidis showed no signs of impairment, is not facing any charges, and is now in a local hospital.