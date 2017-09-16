York Regional Police say a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday was found "in good health" early Saturday morning.

Officials say they were concerned for Thornhill resident Aron Weiss due to a medical condition but did not disclose what the condition was.

York Regional Police planned to set up a command post Saturday at the Garnet A. Williams Community Centre. The post would have been less than a five-minute walk from the main intersection near Weiss's home where he was last seen.