Toronto police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen boy last seen on New Year's Eve.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said Ricardo Maldonado, 15, was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Arleta Avenue, near Jane Street.

"Police are currently working with the family to try to locate this youth," Brister said Monday.

Maldonado is described as having a medium build, weighing 150 pounds, about five foot six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is longer on top and cut shorter on the sides.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue denim jacket, a black H&M t-shirt with white stripes and tan Timberland boots.

Police said there are concerns for his safety.

Anyone who may know where he is or has seen him is urged to call Toronto Police Service's 31 Division at (416) 808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.