A 15-year-old student is missing and presumed to have drowned during a school trip to Algonquin Park.

38 students from C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute and Westview Centennial Secondary School arrived at the park on Sunday for a week-long excursion.

On Tuesday evening, the TDSB got word that a student from C.W. Jefferys was missing, board spokesperson Ryan Bird told CBC Toronto.

Police were called and officers began a search, Bird said. That was to resume this morning as soon as there was daylight.

The students must now portage out of the park to the nearest spot that buses can drive to in order to pick them up, Bird said.

"We are trying to have counsellors there for them up in Algonquin, because right now obviously we are supporting the police in any way we can," Bird said. "But we're really trying to support as best we can the parents of this specific student and then the students and staff that were part of the trip."