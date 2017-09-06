Peel Police are searching for an 81-year-old man who went missing after getting off a plane in Toronto from Montreal.

They say that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Abe Hussein arrived at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga. He was last seen at about 7:15 p.m., when he appeared on video surveillance footage walking through Terminal 1.

"His family members arrived at the airport to pick him up, but were unable to find him, at which point they contacted police," Peel Police Const. Harinder Sohi told CBC Toronto.

#PRPMP Missing 81y old male from Pearson Airport Terminal 1

Abe *HUSSEIN* 6ft, med build, grey/wht hair, glasses, right eye partially closed pic.twitter.com/QRhQ3WkBYC — @PeelPoliceMedia

Sohi says through security footage it appears the senior got on a GO Bus which was scheduled to go to Yorkdale. He said Hussein then travelled to Finch Station.

Toronto Police Service has been contacted and Toronto officers are assisting Peel Police with the investigation.

"He has no family in Toronto, and because of his age, being unfamiliar with Toronto, [it's] causing concern for police and his family," said Sohi.

Hussein is described as a white male, six feet tall, with grey hair and glasses. His right eye is partially closed. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured plaid shirt, blue jeans and a University of Michigan baseball cap.