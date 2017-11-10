A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Mississauga on Sunday has been spotted on local surveillance footage, police said Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said Soleil Fleury,15, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5, around 10 p.m. at her father's home in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

On Monday, Nov. 6, around 2 a.m., Fleury was seen on local video surveillance riding a bike eastbound on Dundas Street West in the area of The Credit Woodlands, according to a police news release.

The footage revealed she was riding a Nakamura brand bicycle that has a "greenish yellow" colour, the release said.

Peel Regional Police say 15-year-old Soleil Fleury has been missing since Sunday around 10 p.m. (Sue Clarke/Facebook)

On Wednesday, the search for the missing teen intensified, as dozens of volunteers gathered with her family at Erindale Park in Mississauga to look for clues and put up posters.

Fleury's mother, Sue Clarke, has been active on social media posting updates about her daughter in an attempt to get as many people to know about her disappearance as possible.

"We just thought if we could just keep contacting people, and asking people about her, then hopefully someone would know something about where she might be and we can bring her home," an emotional Clarke said on Wednesday.

Peel police said there are no signs of foul play, but are not ruling anything out at this point in their investigation.

Clarke said in a Facebook post Monday that her daughter suffers from depression, and the family is "terrified and feel completely lost."

"She's not just some troubled kid or just angry at her parents," said Clarke.

"She's just turned us all off, and if she's doing this deliberately, I'm worried about her health and safety."

Soleil is described as Asian with light skin, five-feet tall and about 110 pounds. She has a slim build and black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, which consists of a burgundy kilt, grey knee-length socks and a navy sweater.