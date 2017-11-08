The family of a Mississauga teen who went missing on Sunday is pleading for her safe return.

Peel Regional Police say Soleil Fleury,15, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5, around 10 p.m. at her father's home in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

"She left her dad's home in Mississauga and we don't know what she was wearing or packed in her knapsack," her mother Sue Clark posted on Facebook in an attempt to draw attention to her daughter's disappearance.

The post has been shared over 58,000 times.

"She has not turned on her phone. We are terrified and feel completely lost as to where she might be," the post continued.

Clarke and Soleil's father Mario Fleury conducted a search at Erindale Park in Mississauga on Wednesday, hoping to find clues and find their daughter.

"We just thought if we could just keep contacting people, and asking people about her, then hopefully someone would know something about where she might be and we can bring her home," said an emotional Clarke.

The family and a large group searched the park where Clarke said her daughter used to play, the University of Toronto Mississauga campus and other surrounding areas. They posted flyers with her photo everywhere they could.

Family and friends of Soleil Fleury met at Erindale Park in Mississauga to search for clues to the 15-year-old's disappearance. (CBC)

"She's not just some troubled kid or just angry at her parents," added Clarke, who says her daughter suffers from depression.

"She's just turned us all off, and if she's doing this deliberately, I'm worried about her health and safety."

Peel police were not present at the search party, but say they are currently investigating.

Peel police spokesperson Const. Bancroft Wright said officers are looking at surveillance footage from the area to pinpoint the moment she left her father's house. On Wednesday afternoon, dogs from the Peel police canine unit were sent out as well.

Family and friends put up posters about Soleil's disappearance in Mississauga on Wednesday. (Sue Clarke/Facebook)

"At this stage there are no signs of foul play, but that cannot be ruled out," said Wright. "The investigation is ongoing and all angles are being covered."

There has been no activity on her cellphone or in her bank account, say police.

Clarke said her daughter has gone missing before, but was active on her cellphone and found within hours.

"She didn't get on the school bus one morning and we found her in the afternoon; this is different," said Clarke. "She disappeared in the night, we have no idea what's in her bag, where she has gone and who she's with."

Soleil is described as Asian with light skin, five-feet tall, around 110 pounds. She has a slim build and black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, which consists of a burgundy kilt, grey knee length socks, and a navy sweater.