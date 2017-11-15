A missing 15-year-old girl from Mississauga has been found in Toronto, Peel Regional Police say.

Soleil Fleury was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5 at about 10 p.m. at her father's home in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West.

Fleury was missing for a total of nine days.

Fleury was located on Tuesday following an investigation by the force's criminal investigation bureau out of 11 Division, according to a Peel police news release. It did not say where she was found.

Police thanked the public and media outlets for their help in locating the teen.