The family of an elderly man who has been missing since Friday is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who may know where he is.

Domingos Martins, 83, disappeared in the Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street area on July 28 around 4:30 p.m.

"We are devastated," said daughter-in-law Samantha Martins. "This is our fourth day [searching]. He needs medication, it's been hot, so please — anyone who has even five minutes to go outside and look, please help us."

Domingos Martins, 83, went missing in the Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street area on July 28 around 4:30 p.m. (Toronto Police Service)

Police describe Martins as 5'1", between 180-200 lbs., wearing a shirt with the name "Martins" on it along with shorts, blue Crocks and socks. He speaks only Portuguese.

His family says he suffers from Alzheimer's disease, but has never gone missing before.

"His routine is basically leaving the house — we live right beside Pelmo Park, so it's about 500-600 feet that he had to walk — he'd stay on the bench there for a little bit to rest then he'd go back home," said Martins's son-in-law Jack Da Silva. "He has a very hard time walking, he's very slow ... We don't understand how he took off."

Da Silva said Martins has been living with him and his wife for the last two years. His family is especially concerned for Martins's well-being because he takes a blood thinner each day as well as cholesterol pills.

"It's a matter of life and death right now," Da Silva said.

Martins has been living with his son-in-law, Jack Da Silva, for two years. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

Police have used their mounted, marine and K-9 units in the search so far, as well the emergency task force. Supt. Ron Taverner said investigators have watched security video showing Martins last seen walking west on Gary Drive Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, family members say between 60 and 80 people have been searching for Martins every day for 22 hours a day.

"He's not just my father-in-law, he's like my father," Da Silva said.

"I cook for him, I bathe him ... we watch soccer together, which he loves. He also loves to watch soap operas. There are no words," he said.

"We just want to find him. We know he needs our help, and we need him beside us."

Police are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood where Martins was last seen. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

​Investigators will continue to visit homes in the area bounded by Weston Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, Jane Street to the east and Lawrence Avenue West to the south. Residents of the area are asked to check inside and outside their property, paying special attention to garden sheds and decks.