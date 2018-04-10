Police are searching for a six-year-old girl who wandered out of her family's Scarborough home in Toronto in the middle of the night, possibly without a coat or shoes.

Const. David Hopkinson said Jasmine Williamson's parents put her to bed, but she wasn't there after they awoke Tuesday morning.

She was only wearing pyjamas when last seen around 1 a.m. ET.

Police said she likely isn't prepared for the weather, including temperatures around freezing.

The family lives in an apartment building in the Gilder Drive and Lord Roberts Drive area of suburban Scarborough. Police said it's possible she's still in the building.

A command post was set up in the area.

Neighbours join search

Teesha Pagnello, who lives in the area, has been searching around the building and under cars — anywhere a kid might go looking for warmth, she says.

Pagnello said she and other neighbours started searching for Jasmine as soon as they heard on the news about the scary situation.

"We can't just sit there and not do anything," she told CBC Toronto.

"It's a little kid in our neighbourhood … if it was my kid, I'd want the same thing. I'd want people to come together and look for her."