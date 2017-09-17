Police are searching for a barefoot four-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Burlington Sunday evening.

Kara Cuffy is described as three feet, six inches tall, 35 lbs, with black hair in corn rows, wearing a peach, pink and orange coloured top, grey sweat pants and no shoes.

She was last seen at her residence in the area of Burloak Drive and Spruce Drive at 7:55 p.m., the Halton Regional Police Service said in a release Sunday night.

Police say they are scouring the area with all available resources and are calling on the public to help locate the missing girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2316 or ext. 2310.