York Regional Police are looking for a former Olympic boxer who has gone missing in Newmarket.

Shawn O'Sullivan, 55, was reported missing from a residence in the area of Gorham and Leslie streets around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police news release. Investigators say O'Sullivan walked away from a residence in the area around noon.

O'Sullivan "is a vulnerable person and is not familiar with the area," the news release said. "He may appear frightened and confused."

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

The Toronto native won a silver medal at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

O'Sullivan is described as a white male with short grey hair. He is wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.