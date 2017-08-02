An 83-year-old man who went missing in the Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street area on July 28 has been located.

On Wednesday morning police say they found Domingos Martins in an industrial area near Highway 400 and Highway 401 after 10 a.m.

"It was a search team, we had extra units including our police dog and through that we were able to find him," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of Toronto Police.

Toronto Police say he was transported to hospital to be assessed.

Yesterday Martins' family offered a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

His family says he suffers from Alzheimer's disease, but has never gone missing before.

Police say it was the help from the media and social media that lead to finding Martins.

"It was very instrumental in the search at least because we could rule out certain areas where he wasn't with the public's help," said Douglas-Cook.

"We're very appreciative to the public for their assistance."