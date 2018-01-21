Family members of a young Brampton man who went missing more than a month ago are pleading with the public for help in finding him.

Emmanuel Boachie, 20, was last seen on Dec. 7 at about noon at his workplace, a Brampton warehouse, in the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street East. Relatives say his disappearance is out of character.

Boachie, a student of graphic design at Humber College, had taken a semester off and was supposed to re-register for school on Dec. 8. An artist who loves photography, his relatives describe him as calm, soft-spoken and gentle.

Sherry Crawley, Boachie's foster mother since eight years old, created a Facebook page, "Bring Emmanuel Boachie Home," in the hopes that someone with information will come forward.

"It's totally out of character for him not to be in contact with somebody. I believe, honestly, somebody out there knows something," Crawley said. "Nobody just disappears."

His family is sick with worry, she said.

Emmanuel Boachie, 20, was last seen on Dec. 7 at about 12 noon at his workplace, a Brampton warehouse, in the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street East. (Emmanuel Boachie/Facebook)

"It's like he just vanished. And different scenarios run through your head, and your mind just goes in the worst possible place," she said.

Crawley said she spoke with Boachie on the day he disappeared. The two spoke about his grandmother who was in hospital after suffering a stroke. His grandmother died on Dec. 20, she said.

"We don't even know if he knows," she said, breaking into tears. "She was his nanny."

Crawley said her other son, who worked with Boachie, was told by a supervisor that he hadn't shown up to work. The absence was unusual because Boachie "never even skipped a class in high school," she explained.

Then, Boachie's best friend called to ask if Crawley had heard from him. After that, Crawley sent her other son to Boachie's rented apartment to see if he was there, but there was no sign of him.

An artist who loves photography, Emmanuel Boachie is described as calm, soft-spoken and gentle. (Emmanuel Boachie/Facebook)

"He's not the type of kid to just go away and not phone anybody. He's never run away. Never. It doesn't make any sense."

Boachie was reported missing on Dec. 14. Peel Regional Police said there are no reports of him going missing before.

Spokesperson Const. Bancroft Wright said investigators have checked his bank account, cell phone records and laptop for signs of activity that may provide any leads on his whereabouts.

Currently, police do not think there is any indication of foul play. Investigators have also determined that Boachie hasn't left the country.

"It's been a while," Wright said, adding their investigation is ongoing.

This is a collage of Emmanuel Boachie put together by his family members. (Emmanuel Boachie/Facebook)

Cherei Grouse, Boachie's cousin, said he has not opened any of their messages on social media. She posted a tweet about his disappearance that was retweeted more than 16,000 times.

"It was shocking because it's completely out of character for him to not be on social media or anything," she said.

Grouse described Boachie as an outgoing and well-liked, adding that she's never seen him angry.

'It's been way too long'

"Honestly, me and my family have no idea what to do, where to go with this. There's nothing that jumps out, nothing that seems to give any type of hint. This whole thing is completely out of character for him," she said.

"That's why were's so worried about his safety. He's not the type to just run away or keep out of touch with people. It's crazy, honestly."

guys my 20 year old cousin has been missing from the Brampton area, he goes to Humber college, was last seen on Friday, won’t answer any calls or texts, hasn’t answered any social media & hasn’t showed up to work. Please please please rt & find him. pic.twitter.com/cdqhHDUxK7 — @cherei_

"It's been way too long. If anyone has a heart, please say something. Because it's hard just going everyday not knowing anything."

Boachie is described as male, black, 6-feet tall, 190-pounds, with an athletic build, black short hair with a thin moustache and a little goatee.

He was last seen wearing black with white stripes Adidas pants, a dark coloured jacket with a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police's 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 2133.