Police in Toronto say they're looking for two boys who have been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

They say Jayden LaRose, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Damien LaRose were last seen at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Wellesley Street East and Rose Avenue area.

Damien LaRose is described as 5-foot-1, 98 pounds, with short dirty-blond hair.

Jayden LaRose is described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say the boys are known to frequent the Wellesley Street East and St. James Court area, as well as the Banff Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Officials say they are concerned for their safety.