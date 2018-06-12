Search for missing boater on Lake Ontario most likely a recovery mission, police say

As a search continues on Lake Ontario for a man who fell off a boat near Scarborough Bluffs, police say there is still a "slight possibility" that he could be found alive.

"We're hopeful that the person's still alive, but obviously, the longer time goes by, the chances of that are obviously diminishing," Sgt. Harlen Tinney of the Toronto police marine unit said early Tuesday.

The missing man has been identified as Partheepan Subramaniam, 27, known as a popular DJ in Toronto's Tamil community. He fell from a boat on Sunday night.

Crews from Toronto Fire and the Toronto ​Police marine unit were called to Bluffers Park, at the foot of the Bluffs, near Brimley Road South and Kingston Road, for a report of a person overboard at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto police said six people were on board the boat when the man fell into the water.

Partheepan Subramaniam, 27, is believed to have fallen off this white-and-red boat docked on Monday at Bluffers Park. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, which has been involved in the search, has told police that the survivability rate of a person submerged in the lake in its current environment is just 13 hours.

With the search for Subramaniam moving well past that mark on Tuesday, Tinney admitted it's "more than likely going to be a recovery position now."

"But we're still hopeful that when we recover the person that, if given proper medical treatment and his body temperature is brought back up to normal body temperatures, that there's a slight possibility that you could have a positive result."

Partheepan Subramaniam, 27, is 'not a strong swimmer' according to his uncle, Kandepan Suppih. (Facebook)

Kandepan Suppih, Subramaniam's uncle, told reporters on Monday that his nephew was "not a strong swimmer." He added that he did not know if his nephew was wearing a life jacket at the time.

Crews are trying to pinpoint the exact location that Subramaniam went into the water, but Tinney says there is "conflicting information" and that is making the search more difficult.

Crews will be out all day on Tuesday until nightfall, when crews will reassess their next move.