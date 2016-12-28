All Mirvish theatres in Toronto will dim their marquee lights at 8 p.m. on Wednesday to honour the late Carrie Fisher — known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Fisher died Tuesday at age 60, four days after falling ill aboard a flight to Los Angeles from London.

David Mirvish — who operates four theatre houses in Toronto — says he remembers Fisher as someone who "gave hope to others who lived in challenging circumstances."

In 2011, she performed her acclaimed show Wishful Drinking at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre. The play was based on her memoir of the same name.