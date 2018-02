Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a plane heading to Costa Rica hit severe turbulence mid-flight, Peel Paramedics say.

Air Canada Rouge Flight 1806 was forced to return to Pearson Airport at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

@Peel_Paramedics transpired two patients with minor injuries from a plane that incurred heavy turbulence after takeoff. — @Peel_Paramedics

The airline said passengers will depart for their destination on a different aircraft.