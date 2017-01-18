The northbound lanes of Royal York Road in Mimico are closed as city crews deal with a broken water main.
Water was gushing on to the roadway at Cavell Avenue overnight.
Southbound traffic is getting through the area. However, the northbound lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m.
The 76 Royal York South bus is diverting in both directions via Islington Avenue and Judson Street.
