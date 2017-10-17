All westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Guelph Line have been closed after a multi-vehicle collision, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police first posted a tweet about the collision after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Five vehicles were involved in a collision, including a transport truck that spilled diesel fuel across the highway, said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

He said all injuries reported from the scene were minor.

Police do not have an estimated time for the lanes to reopen, saying it will remain closed for some time while the fuel is cleaned up.