A Milton real estate agent who found himself listing a dozen homes for sale in Milton all due to divorce says the upheaval and trauma didn't really hit home until he went through it himself last year.

Chris Higashi says his divorce, which led to him putting his family home up for sale, raised many issues, including how it would impact his children, how to divide finances and how to deal with tax implications.

Personal experience led to group

Higashi didn't know where to turn, so he decided to draw on his experience to start a unique support group: the Milton Divorce and Separation Group.

"I was kind of paralyzed for three years, trying to get my ducks in a row," he said. "I said to myself, 'Why don't we create a group that could help people like me arrive at a decision and not be so fearful of the unknown?'"

The group, which started about two months ago, meets monthly. Professionals, such as lawyers, accountants, a child protection worker and a life coach, volunteer their time and services.

Higashi hopes it will bring a positive approach to the divorce and separation process.

Kelly Ross, the group's accountant, said with half of all marriages ending in divorce, the selling of a home after a split is traumatic enough, even more when you to have to go through it alone.

"Maybe that other spouse that you were with was the one was taking care of everything for you and you really got your hands up in the air and don't know where to go. That's where I step in and help out."

Higashi said his group has drawn people outside of Milton and he may rename the group to reflect its growing membership.

He also hopes the Milton Divorce and Separation Group will save couples from going through divorce to begin with.

"We're not there to break up families. We're there to save marriages, or if separation is the right thing for that person, to sort of guide or pave a way in that direction."