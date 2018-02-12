Twice-convicted killers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich will be in court for sentencing today for the murder of Toronto woman Laura Babcock.

The sentencing hearing comes on what would have been Babcock's 29th birthday.

The hearing, which is taking place in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto at 10 a.m., follows a seven-week trial in which the Crown argued that Millard, 32, of Toronto and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., killed the 23-year-old in July 2012 and burned her body in an animal incinerator.

Both men were found guilty of first-degree murder at the end of last year.

The pair was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without a chance of parole for 25 years in Babcock's death. Now, the biggest question that remains is whether they will serve concurrent or consecutive life sentences.

Follow along with CBC's live blog coverage inside the courtroom. On mobile and can't see the blog? Follow it here. Story continues below.

Millard and Smich are currently serving life sentences for killing and burning the body of Tim Bosma of Ancaster, Ont., in 2013 — something that was never mentioned in front of the Babcock jury.

If sentenced concurrently, Millard and Smich would serve their sentences from both trials at the same time. If they are sentenced consecutively, both men would have to finish serving their sentence for Bosma's death before they start serving their sentence for Babcock's.

All 12 jurors from the trial recommended consecutive sentences for Millard, while only five recommended that Smich receive the maximum parole ineligibility — the other seven made no recommendation.

Laura Babcock's family reacts to guilty verdict3:10

Justice Michael Code told jurors at the end of the trial that the consecutive sentencing provision is new to the criminal code and said the final decision on sentencing rests with him, but he will consider their recommendations.

The 2011 law enacted as part of Stephen Harper's so-called "tough-on-crime" agenda allows judges to deliver consecutive life sentences with concurrent terms of parole ineligibility for people convicted of more than one murder.

Smich's lawyer, Thomas Dungey, said when he last appeared in court that he plans to challenge the consecutive sentence.

Millard, who represented himself during the trial, has retained lawyer Ravin Pillay for the sentencing hearing. Pillay also represented Millard during the Bosma murder trial.

Pillay has also said he plans to fight the bid for a consecutive sentence for his client.

After two lengthy murder trials ended with convictions, Millard will soon stand trial for murder for a third time. He is charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of his father, Wayne Millard, which was originally ruled a suicide.

That trial is slated to start on April 3.

adam.carter@cbc.ca