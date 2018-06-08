Radio and television personality Mike Bullard pleaded guilty Friday to making harassing phone calls to his ex-girlfriend, CityNews reporter Cynthia Mulligan, in 2016.

Mulligan read a victim impact statement in court saying Bullard drove past her work multiple times, called her from different pay phones and that she and her daughters moved out of their house because she worried about their safety.

"I am here today because I refuse to be a victim. I am here to show my daughters that abuse is not OK, not ever, and if it happens, you stand up for yourself," Mulligan said.

"No woman should ever have to go through this simply because she ended a relationship."

Bullard, who also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail, told the court that he wants to rebuild his life and has no intention of contacting Mulligan again.

The former radio and TV host told reporters, however, that Mulligan's victim impact statement was "the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard in my life.

"I've never stalked or abused a woman in my life. I've never made an obscene phone call in my life, and I never will," Bullard said.

"I never want to see this person again, but I bear her no ill will."

Bullard received a conditional discharge. He will be on probation for six months and must attend a domestic violence program.