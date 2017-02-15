The massive fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club building near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue is now under control, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg announced on Wednesday morning.

At a 7 a.m. news conference, Pegg said the Toronto Fire investigation team is still on scene, and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be arriving later today.

Hydro and natural gas are both shut off in the area, Pegg said.

There is also "significant" water runoff following Tuesday's six-alarm fire at 25 St. Clair Ave. W., which prompted the evacuation of nearby buildings and led to road closures, TTC diversions and the shutdown of St. Clair subway station.

Fire crews were still on scene this morning following Tuesday's massive midtown fire. (Linda Ward/CBC)

6 buildings evacuated

Six buildings in the area were evacuated but Pegg said there is no estimate for the number of people displaced by the fire.

All but four of the displaced residents were able to find their own accommodations, and the city stepped in to assist the others, he added.

"The fact that the city only needed to assist with accommodations for four is fantastic," Pegg said.

Two firefighters received minor injuries while battling the fire, but no civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it's believed to have started in a mechanical room.