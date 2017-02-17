Cherie Wade packed up her desk at work on Wednesday and walked out the office door, unemployed after working to find jobs for other people.

Wade is one of the staff members from Community MicroSkills Development Centre who had one hour Thursday to clear out their personal belongings after the agency declared bankruptcy.

The employees got ready to leave as a bankruptcy trustee watched, waiting to lock the door of the non-profit agency, which opened in 1984 and employed dozens of people at locations in Etobicoke and North York.

The organization' was forced to close its doors after "several years of consecutive deficits." its website says.

'I'm heartbroken and distraught'

"I'm heartbroken and distraught over this loss," said Wade just after she left her office in the Rexdale Community Hub on Panorama Court near Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue. "But I will pick up the pieces."

She plans to continue working for free next week.

Cherie Wade carries out her personal belongings from the now-bankrupt non-profit agency Community Microskills Development Centre (CBC News)

Wade still doesn't feel her work as a job developer is done. She spent countless hours organizing a job fair scheduled for next Wednesday. It's expected to attract hundreds of job seekers and dozens of potential employers.

Wade will still be there, working as a volunteer.

"I feel committed and it's hard to walk away," she explained. "I'm going to honour my commitment to the very end."

Community MicroSkills Development Centres helped clients, including new immigrants, young people and women, hone their skills and find work.

Remnants of the office at Community MicroSkills were moved into the hallway before the office was locked by a bankruptcy trustee. (Lorenda Reddekopp, CBC News)

For Russ Mitchell, senior manager for Community Development, his work for the past nine years was a passion.

"It was awesome. Always opportunities, always needs," he said, thinking about some of the 18,000 people the centres served every year. "They have so many skills and gifts and talents. We're just there to help to give the support to make sure they can take it to another level."

Other agencies trying to fill the gap

At the Rexdale Community Hub location, other agencies are working to fill the void left by the closure of Microskills.

"We're sort of frantically pedalling as hard as we can to figure out what to do," said Ann McRae, the Hub's chair. She said they will officially take over the job fair at the Rexdale Community Centre.

Ann McRae, chair of the Rexdale Community Hub, says other agencies will try to help MicroSkills clients. (CBC News)

One of her first challenges was searching for translators to write the bankruptcy notice taped to the locked office door in as many languages as possible, so the people who normally use the centre will understand what happened.

McRae planned to research which are the top five languages spoken by immigrants served by MicroSkills. Number one on that list, she said, was Arabic, spoken by many Syrian immigrants.

McRae watched as employees embraced.

"It hurts just walking through the door, because they're obviously in pain.

No 'workable solution'

The statement from the board of directors on the organization's website doesn't give a reason for the deficits but says there was no choice but to declare bankruptcy.

"The Board and senior staff worked all options to address financial challenges but in the end they were not able to find a workable solution that would be sustainable for the long term."

McRae was unsure exactly what led to the closure but said it's an ongoing struggle in the non-profit world. "They live from grant application to grant application and yet they try to maintain a stable workforce," she said.

"It makes all of us who rely on intermittent funding a little bit wobbly today."