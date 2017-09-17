A man has died of his injuries in hospital after a shooting inside a restaurant in downtown Toronto, police say.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, confirmed Sunday that the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital overnight.

Brister said police were called to Michael's on Simcoe at 100 Simcoe St., near Adelaide Street West and University Avenue, for a shooting at 8:53 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a series of gunshots. This is a view of the restaurant from the street. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

According to the Toronto paramedics, the man who was shot was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

His name and age have not been released.

His death is Toronto's 41st homicide of the year.

Suspect sought

Police said they are searching for a male suspect who was wearing a dark grey hooded top pulled tightly around his face.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on Pearl Street.

Brister said officers have combed the area for surveillance camera video.

By Sunday morning, police tape had already been removed and officers were no longer on the scene.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was last seen fleeing on Pearl Street. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The shooting is the second at the restaurant in about two years. On Sept. 20, 2015, two people in their 20s were wounded when two masked men entered the restaurant and opened fire.

In that incident, a man was shot in the neck and a woman was shot in the hip. The suspects fled. The victims survived. Police said the incident was targeted. The male victim was later charged with a string of gun offences.

MEDIA ADVISORY

Det Dawson @TPSHomicide will speak to media @TPS52Div at 255 Dundas St W at 1030am in regards to Hom 41/2017 ^cb — @TPSOperations