A man is without vital signs after a shooting inside a restaurant in Toronto's Entertainment District, police say.

It happened at Michael's On Simcoe restaurant in the area of Simcoe and Adelaide streets.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Witnesses reported hearing four to five gunshots, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said. Paramedics say the man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Information on a suspect is "very vague" at this stage, Douglas-Cook said, but police are searching for a man wearing a dark grey hooded top pulled tightly around his face.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on Pearl Street and is believed to be armed with handgun.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.