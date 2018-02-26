A celebrated Toronto photographer has returned to his old neighbourhood to exhibit works in which black models — subjects that are "almost never generic in art" — are used to "represent all people," flipping commonly accepted convention on its head.

Michael Chambers has brought his Shadows to Silver: A 25 Year Retrospective show to the BAND Gallery on Queen Street West. The show features pieces from his decades-long career and has run through the duration of Black History Month.

"I feel that it's interesting that BAND is in the neighbourhood where all my creative juices and creative influences came from, which was old Queen Street," Chambers said.

Michael Chambers: Shadows to Silvers2:54

"This is where I grew up — my playground, and really, my palette for creative expression."

The Jamaica-born, Toronto-raised photographer said he ultimately wanted his audience to see black models symbolizing issues that transcend themes commonly associated with art that features only black subjects.

The exhibit features works from the early 1990s until today. (Courtesy of Michael Chambers)

"I felt that the black body was never generic in art, unless it was specifically addressing issues. I wanted my issues to be universal and I thought it's about time that blacks stepped into that arena to represent all people," Chambers told CBC Toronto.

Chambers' work explores themes of sexuality, identity and cross-culturism. (Courtesy of Michael Chambers)

That said, Chambers added, the 40 works on display also capture elements of black experience that often go uncelebrated in the mainstream.

"I wanted to make sure my models were about our history, our pains, our spirit for survival and our beauty," he said.

It took nearly three years to curate the images for the exhibit, which includes works from the early 1990s through to today. Among Chambers's most iconic images in the show is a photograph of the late Lincoln Alexander's hand, gently cupping a vividly coloured maple leaf.

This images features Lincoln Alexander's left hand. The legendary provincial politician was not entirely receptive to Chambers' idea for the photograph, but warmed up to it once he saw it realized. (Courtesy of Michael Chambers)

"When I presented [the idea] to him, he didn't quite get it. But he allowed me to be a little crazy for a minute and was quite pleased with the outcome," he recalled.

Another piece features a nude black man with sutures forcing his lips shut.

"Black men have been silenced and controlled ... for so long," Chambers said of the photograph.

Chambers said that this photograph explores how black men have long been "silenced" by mainstream culture in Canada. (Courtesy of Michael Chambers)

Another of his personal favourite images features a black woman with a shaved head, looking into the camera with a piercing stare.

"It's the beauty of a black woman with no hair, symbolizing everything we are made of: strength, power and grace," he explained.

Chambers said that he "loves" shaved heads on black models, because "we have the cheek bones" to carry it, he told CBC Toronto. (Courtesy of Michael Chambers)

Chambers credits his upbringing in Toronto as a key influence on his art. It is a place where he is able to celebrate his Jamaican and African heritage in a Canadian context.

"I think that that combination of ideas, cultures and peoples gave me a range of ideas and histories to fall back on."

The current exhibit at BAND is the second instalment of Shadows to Silver. The first showed in Chatham during celebrations for Canada 150.

Shadows to Silver runs until March 18, with public viewing from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday each week.