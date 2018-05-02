Skip to Main Content
Metrolinx wants more people to report sexual harassment in its network

Notifications

Metrolinx wants more people to report sexual harassment in its network

The provincial transit agency's new safety campaign targets a range of behaviour, from suspicious bags to walking on train tracks.

New safety campaign targets a range of behaviour, from suspicious bags to walking on train tracks

CBC News ·
A new Metrolinx safety push aims to up the amount of sexual harassment that is reported to the transit agency. (Metrolinx)

Metrolinx wants more of its riders to report sexual harassment they see and experience on GO transit.

The provincial transit agency unveiled its annual safety campaign on Wednesday, including posters that warn against turning a "blind eye" to harassment. 

"We have a low incidence of sexual assault in our system but we know people often don't report sexual assault," said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins. "So we want more reports to come in."

The poster provides a number for transit safety that customers can call. (Metrolinx)

The campaign also targets other unsafe behaviours, encouraging people to drive more slowly in Metrolinx parking lots, refrain from trespassing on train tracks, and report suspicious packages they see.

"This year we are concentrating on a lot of the things people have told us are priorities for them," said Aikins of the campaign, which will cost $200,000 in all.

She said their annual safety campaigns are getting "much much bigger" as time goes on and the number of riders grows.

Another element of this year's safety campaign targets drivers who speed through Metrolinx parking lots on their way in or out. (Metrolinx)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us