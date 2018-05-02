Metrolinx wants more people to report sexual harassment in its network

Metrolinx wants more of its riders to report sexual harassment they see and experience on GO transit.

The provincial transit agency unveiled its annual safety campaign on Wednesday, including posters that warn against turning a "blind eye" to harassment.

"We have a low incidence of sexual assault in our system but we know people often don't report sexual assault," said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins. "So we want more reports to come in."

The poster provides a number for transit safety that customers can call. (Metrolinx)

The campaign also targets other unsafe behaviours, encouraging people to drive more slowly in Metrolinx parking lots, refrain from trespassing on train tracks, and report suspicious packages they see.

"This year we are concentrating on a lot of the things people have told us are priorities for them," said Aikins of the campaign, which will cost $200,000 in all.

She said their annual safety campaigns are getting "much much bigger" as time goes on and the number of riders grows.