Metrolinx has appointed a former managing director of a U.K. rail firm as its new president and CEO.

Phil Verster, 54, originally from South Africa, will replace Bruce McCuaig, who stepped down in April after six-and-a-half years as Metrolinx CEO. Verster will start on Oct. 1.

Metrolinx said in a news release that Verster has overseen operations and construction of rail services in England, Scotland and Ireland. Most recently, as a managing director of Britain's Network Rail, he ran Scotland's railway operations, the ScotRail Alliance.

The provincial transit agency said Verster also worked on Britain's East West Railway, a new rail line that will link Oxford and Cambridge. It said Verster was selected after an international search.

Rob Prichard, chair of the Metrolinx board, said on Thursday that Verster will oversee operations as the transit agency expands. He said Metrolinx did not want a politician but someone with "deep" experience.

Changes in the works include increasing the number of weekly GO train trips from 1,500 to 6,000 and electrifying core segments of GO rail lines to provide 15-minute express service throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

"We sought as our next CEO a person with deep domain expertise and substantial executive experience operating and building railways," Pritchard said in a news release.

"There are few people in the transit and rail industry with the know-how, experience and executive skills to drive transformation and maintain service at the same time."

BBC said Verster 'faced intense pressure' while running ScotRail

According to a BBC report, Verster started as managing director of the ScotRail Alliance in May 2015, but resigned in January 2017 to become managing director of the East West rail project between Oxford and Cambridge.

The BBC said Verster had been facing "intense pressure in recent months, because of the rail service's failure to meet targets on punctuality and reliability."

Verster said he "moved on" to a new opportunity after ScotRail.

Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said in a statement that he welcomes Verster to Metrolinx, saying the transit agency needs "experienced leadership" as it expands.

Del Duca said Verster's previous experience will be a "strong asset" to Ontario.

"His previous experience will serve him well at a time when Ontario is undertaking the largest commuter rail project in Canada," Del Duca said.

TTC's Byford 'delighted' with Metrolinx CEO

TTC CEO Andy Byford said he is "delighted" that Verster was named as Metrolinx CEO.

"We worked together in London just over a decade ago in an executive team that turned around a poorly performing train operating company," Byford said.

"He will be a superb leader for Metrolinx. He is smart, driven, good at delivery and gets things done. He will deliver both the projects and the change agenda for Metrolinx and GO."

Verster has graduate degrees in engineering and business and a post-graduate law diploma.

At a news conference where he was introduced on Thursday, Verster said: "Canada is now a place that has been noted for the exciting stuff that we are doing with transit and public transport."

In the news release, Verster said: "I believe Ontario is the place to be. Not just because of the very large scale of investment being made in transit, but because of the dynamism, optimism and quality of life that has made this region so envied all over the world."

McCuaig, meanwhile, took a job in the Privy Council Office as executive adviser to support the launch of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. John Jensen served as interim CEO of Metrolinx