Metrolinx has decided against appealing a judge's ruling that blocked the transit agency from its bid to drop a $770-million contract with Bombardier.

Pushback from Metrolinx came after the rail manufacturer failed to meet its deadlines on the light-rail vehicle order.

Metrolinx spokesperson, Anne Marie Aikins, said the agency will now focus on resolving the conflict outside of the legal arena.

"Metrolinx is concentrating on the dispute resolution with Bombardier," Aikins said, adding that she couldn't provide an update on that front.

The regional transit agency had wanted to get out of the contract because of repeated delays from the Montreal-based transportation manufacturer in living up to its end of the bargain to supply a prototype and a subsequent 182 vehicles for a planned transit expansion.

But Bombardier has said repeatedly that it will meet its deadlines for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, which is slated to open in 2021.