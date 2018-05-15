Nicole Anthony brings her pet parakeet to class, just so her students can analyze its DNA.

It's just one of Anthony's plans to her high school students interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The goal: as much hands-on work as possible.

"They have access to science fiction and the news of science, but actually doing it is another thing," Anthony told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Anthony, who teaches at John Polanyi Collegiate Institute, won the Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence in STEM.

But as she told host Matt Galloway — you can listen to the full interview in the player below — it's her students who are the real stars. "They inspire me. This is why I do what I do," she said.

From cockroaches and parakeets, to a living plant wall and DNA, we meet a North York teacher inspiring the next generation to fall in love with science. 6:56

Oh, and here's that parakeet, who just happens to be named Petri (after the Petri dish, of course).