Long-time CBC radio host Matt Galloway will be honoured with a Harry Jerome award on Thursday, an award widely considered among the most prestigious achievements in Canada's black communities.

Galloway, host of one of the city's most popular radio programs — Metro Morning — picked up his award in the media category.

"We look for members in a community who are long standing in their position, long standing in paving the way for other members to come on board in that industry whichever industry they`re in," said Marcia Bowen, nice chair of the awards' committee.

"Matt was a true representation of excellence," she said.

Galloway joined CBC News in 2004, where he hosted the radio program Here and Now until taking over from Andy Barrie as the voice of Metro Morning in Toronto.

He was also instrumental to CBC's coverage of the 2008, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games, as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup. In 2014, 2015 and 2015 Galloway cracked the top 50 of Toronto Life magazine's most influential people.

Galloway is a proud west ender with a passion for cycling, running and reading. Hes live there with his wife and two daughters.

The 36th annual set of Harry Jerome awards will be awarded in person on April 28 at the International Centre in Mississauga.

Established in 1983, the awards recognize the successes of black Canadians in: academics, arts, athletics, business, community service, diversity, entertainment, health sciences, leadership, media, lifetime achievement, professional experience, young entrepreneurship, as well as a president's award.