Brace yourself, commuters.

Up to 10 cm of snow is expected to develop Monday night over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the Toronto area early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Monday night into Tuesday morning, telling motorists to budget extra time to reach their destinations.

The forecast predicted a mild Monday night with a high of -3 C, but feeling like -8 C with the windchill. But by Tuesday afternoon, the mercury will climb above the freezing mark to 2 C, meaning the snow will change to rain.

That could have a big impact on the Tuesday morning commute — and potentially the evening commute as well.

The messy mix could also impact air travel. Toronto's Pearson International Airport suggests travellers check ahead on their flight statuses before heading out.

Snow is in the forecast for the GTA tomorrow; flight delays & cancellations are possible. Please check your flight status with your airline. — @TorontoPearson

It's all thanks to a Colorado low weather system that will affect much of Ontario.

Extreme cold weather alert ends

Temperatures have risen, though.

As of Monday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Toronto's acting medical officer of health, has terminated the extreme cold weather alert for Toronto.



The two 24-hour cold weather drop-ins will continue to be open until the end of February.

A travel weather advisory is also in effect for the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville — the stretch that experienced a 100-vehicle string of crashes during a similar advisory on Saturday.