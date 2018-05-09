Her Twitter account may be deleted and her office may be empty but the woman whose name actors were shouting outside the Ontario leaders' debate Monday night remains a candidate for the PC party, a spokesperson confirms.

On Tuesday, the Ontario PC party confirmed actors were hired to pose outside Citytv, where dozens rallied ahead of the debate, waving signs in support of Leader Doug Ford as well as Toronto Centre candidate Meredith Cartwright.

Spokesperson Melissa Lantsman said in an email that a local candidate hired actors from a casting agency, calling the decision "unnecessary and a mistake" and saying "it will not happen again."

Lantsman didn't confirm Cartwright was behind the casting call, but Ford told reporters he would speak with the candidate about the matter.

On Wednesday, Cartwright's Twitter account appeared to have been shut down, fuelling questions about whether she remained a candidate at all. The sight of her Church Street campaign office emptied out didn't help things.

But in an email to CBC News, the party confirms it hasn't parted ways with Cartwright.

"Meredith is the PC candidate in Toronto Centre who is focused on bringing change for the people," Lantsman said.

Asked whether the party asked for Cartwright to delete her Twitter account or close up her office, Lantsman replied that it hadn't, adding Cartwright was out campaigning, knocking on doors and talking to voters.

Asked again if Cartwright was responsible for hiring the actors, Lantsman did not confirm or deny, but said no public money was used as part of the casting.

Cartwright could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, CBC Toronto received a copy of the casting call, which offered 20 actors the chance to be paid $75 "to play real people at a Ford nation rally" from 2 to 8 p.m.

The emailed casting call states actors would be wearing "T-shirts of the PC candidates [Ford and Cartwright]."

Cartwright posted several photos and videos on Twitter of supporters holding up signs supporting her and Ford ahead of the debate.

Ford's campaign has already caused controversy by opting against offering a campaign bus for reporters, while also using staff to conduct TV news-style interviews.