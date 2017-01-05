Toronto police have laid charges against a woman in distress who was captured on video stomping on the hood of a police cruiser in the middle of a crowded street on New Year's Day — but they say it's part of an effort to get her mandated mental health treatment through the courts.

The 32-year-old woman faces two charges including one count of mischief under $5,000 and and another of mischief over $5,000 for damage to the cruiser. Police say that repairing the cruisers themselves won't be that expensive, but the emergency equipment inside them is costly, and some of it was damaged.

"We've apprehended her rather than arrested her," Const. David Hopkinson said. "There's a difference."

Woman 'in crisis' released without treatment

Video of the woman atop the cruiser, kicking at its windshield in the Finch Avenue West and Milady Road area around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, emerged Wednesday.

Hopkinson said the woman was taken to hospital following the incident, but was released almost immediately after doctors decided she didn't need hospitalization and there was no order requiring her to get treatment.

Police praised for de-escalating assault on police car1:44

In the video, captured from an upper-storey window, the person recording is heard saying, "She gonna get shot."

But instead of responding with weapons, an officer is seen getting out of the cruiser, gesturing at the woman, telling the other officers to stay away.

The woman proceeds to break through the cruiser's back windshield and, within about a minute's time, comes down off the car and follows an officer to an ambulance.

The officers' handling of the incident drew the praise of Toronto Regional Police Chief Mark Saunders, police board mental health subcommittee co-chair Pat Capponi and community assistance groups focusing on mental health and addictions.

It's a stark contrast to other headline-making incidents involving mental health crises, such as the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim, that saw Const. James Forcillo convicted of attempted murder. Following the incident, Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci made 84 recommendations that included the creation of a police and mental-health oversight body and a requirement that new constables complete a mental-health first aid course.

Resolution likely helped by fact woman was unarmed, say some

"I have to commend the police," executive director of Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre Victor Willis said as video of the incident emerged, but added that the fact that the woman was unarmed likely played a role in the peaceful resolution.

"When police officers are the last line of defence, that's a problem." - Mark Pugash , Toronto Police

"When we know people have a small knife, stick, or hammer and we know that once a weapon is perceived, the protocol changes," Willis said.

Toronto police received more than 23,000 calls last year involving someone facing a mental health crisis, a jump of 11 per cent from 2015.

On Wednesday, Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash told CBC Toronto that while police are "well-trained" to handle people with mental health issues, the better scenario is for such people to get help through the medical system instead of the legal one.

"By the time people in crisis get to us, it means that they've been failed by people upstream," he said. "When police officers are the last line of defence, that's a problem."

Hopkinson says police believe the woman who climbed atop the cruiser on Sunday was indeed a person in crisis.

"We have charged her only so she can get the help she needs."