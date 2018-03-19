Peel regional police say the three men who assaulted a man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal on March 13 may be from British Columbia.

Investigators say they received credible information over the past week that the men responsible for what police call the "cowardly act" of attacking a 29-year-old man with autism at the Square One bus terminal are from the Lower Mainland area and had recently travelled to the Greater Toronto Area.

More than 350,000 people have viewed the surveillance video that was captured and released by Peel police last week.

The trio of men can be seen punching and kicking the victim repeatedly before walking away.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, say police.

Police say the investigation remains a priority and that investigators are following up on tips from the Mississauga community.

In the wake of recent developments, Peel police are also expanding their request for assistance to residents in British Columbia who may know the three suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel police's 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233.