Durham Regional Police are searching for two men suspected to have broken into a Whitby, Ont., home on Christmas Eve where they're alleged to have robbed and beaten a man they found in a wheelchair.

At least one of the attackers pistol-whipped the 41-year-old resident before stealing his passport, social insurance number, and what a police statement called a "significant amount" of jewelry and cash. The two men continued to kick the victim throughout the robbery, police report.

The break-in happened around 5 a.m. near Kendalwood Road and Burns Street East.

It's unclear whether the man was targeted because he had a disability. Staff Sgt. Bob Elliott said it's too early in the investigation to say what the motive might have been in the robbery, noting the men may have believed the home to empty during the holidays.

What the suspects look like

The victim was taken to hospital on Dec. 24, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspects in the robbery are described as black men, between 20 and 25 years old, with Somali accents. One man stood about five-foot-seven, had a receding hairline and wore a green hoodie, gold jeans and a black balaclava during the attack, a police media release said.

The other suspect stood five-foot-eight and wore black jeans, a black hoodie and black boots.