Skip to Main Content
Memorial honours Toronto van attack victims

Notifications

Photos

Memorial honours Toronto van attack victims

People gathered at the scene of a deadly Toronto van attack to honour the 10 people killed and numerous others injured.

Man charged after van plowed into pedestrians in suburban Toronto

      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More stories from us