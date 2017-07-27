Melania Trump will visit Toronto in September as she leads her country's delegation at the 2017 Invictus Games, the White House announced on Thursday.
The games, which were founded by Prince Harry in 2014, are an international sports competition for wounded, injured or sick soldiers, including current Armed Forces members and veterans.
"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year," Trump said in a statement.
"In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions — something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honoured by the opportunity to represent our country at this year's games," the statement said.
The Invictus Games will run September 23-30 in Toronto, marking the first time the competition will be held in Canada.
More than 550 competitors from 17 countries will compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and golf.
