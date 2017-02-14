CBC's Metro Morning asked listeners a simple Valentine's Day question. And they answered.

Roses are red, violets are blue, the story of how you met... it's sweet, it's funny, it's true.

Here's a sampling of the heartfelt replies we've received. 

Who knew Toronto's chief planner met her husband at summer camp?

And one more that proves true love really does last.

Reader comments tell tales of love

Our readers also shared their stories of how they met in the comments section of a TTC love story of how a driver and rider fell in love.

"I met my wife after she slid off the ice and hit my car during a snow storm," writes David S. Foley.

"The only likely deal breaker was that she was a more left leaning liberal. But once the conversion [was] happening to the 'right side', it was smooth sailing for 46 years. ya never know when love finds you."

Nina Decena met her husband during her last year in graduate school. "You could say that ours was 'love in the time of Microeconomics' after the book Love in the time of Cholera," she writes.

"The most unusual of places but like the definition of microeconomics goes — [it's] how individual actors make decisions. And I believe I made the best decision in the time of microeconomics. ❤❤❤"

Meanwhile Linda N. Riddell picked up her "sweetie" at a garage sale.

"It's been 28 years plus 5 of premarriage," she writes. "We still like and love one another."

