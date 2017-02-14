CBC's Metro Morning asked listeners a simple Valentine's Day question. And they answered.

Roses are red, violets are blue, the story of how you met... it's sweet, it's funny, it's true.

Here's a sampling of the heartfelt replies we've received.

@metromorning it was Friday the 13th, I was a bouncer at the Elmo. Asked her for ID. 33 years later, 3 kids, Happy as can be. — @oldpappy59

@metromorning Spoons concert, Waterloo Motor Inn, 1982. — @CraigCherrie

@metromorning I kept running into my husband on my way home, after bailing on bad dates. I finally thought, here's someone not to run from. — @spchronicles

@metromorning 13 years ago I followed her off a bus. Freaked her out initially, but charmed her quickly 😜 Happily married w/ 2 kids. — @concussed_1

@metromorning Fateful meeting with my wife was at Splish Splash Laundromat at College and Clinton, 19 years ago. ❤❤❤❤ — @RealJeffDouglas

@metromorning we met @uofg residence. He gave me halloween candy and I sold him Girl Guide Cookies. Been married 10 years! <3 — @HalesCB

I met my husband while we were both working at Penguin Books in TO twenty years ago. Literary love! @metromorning 😍 #Valentines — @LauraB7

@metromorning we met in Riverdance! I was a dancer and he was a musician. Riverdance keeps track of cast marriages and ours was the 36th! — @OrlaMK

Who knew Toronto's chief planner met her husband at summer camp?

.@metromorning: met at summer camp - @muskokawoods - @tfreeman12 was instructing waterskiing, I was instructing basketball. Married 23 years — @jen_keesmaat

And one more that proves true love really does last.

@metromorning Set up by our respective best friends, who were dating at the time. They broke up, but we stayed together. — @ImprintWeddings

Reader comments tell tales of love

Our readers also shared their stories of how they met in the comments section of a TTC love story of how a driver and rider fell in love.

"I met my wife after she slid off the ice and hit my car during a snow storm," writes David S. Foley.

"The only likely deal breaker was that she was a more left leaning liberal. But once the conversion [was] happening to the 'right side', it was smooth sailing for 46 years. ya never know when love finds you."

Nina Decena met her husband during her last year in graduate school. "You could say that ours was 'love in the time of Microeconomics' after the book Love in the time of Cholera," she writes.

"The most unusual of places but like the definition of microeconomics goes — [it's] how individual actors make decisions. And I believe I made the best decision in the time of microeconomics. ❤❤❤"

Meanwhile Linda N. Riddell picked up her "sweetie" at a garage sale.

"It's been 28 years plus 5 of premarriage," she writes. "We still like and love one another."

Share your stories

