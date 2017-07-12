During the winter in the St. Thomas area, DJ Kennington drives vehicles you would never see on a professional racetrack. It's all part of his job with the Southwold Township roads department.

"I plow snow on the highway. I drive dump truck and try to keep the roads safe for everybody," he told CBC Toronto.

But during the summer, you can find him tearing up the track and he has already made his mark.

Earlier this year, Kennington, 39, became the first Canadian in 29 years to race in the Daytona 500.

"To come from racing in Glanworth, Ontario in a little dirt track beside a pig barn to race in the Daytona 500. It's been quite a journey."

He recalls the other drivers advice during that history making run.

"'Take a minute today. Take it all in because it will be gone so fast,' and they were right," he said.

He's focused this week on qualifying for the NASCAR Pinty's Grand Prix, taking place this Saturday in Toronto on the Hondy Indy track.

DJ Kennington takes CBC Toronto's Jay Scotland for a spin around the track. (Aizick Grimman/CBC News)

Kennington first started racing go-carts at the age of four.

You could say he was destined for this path, introduced to it by his father Doug Kennington, the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee.

He's also no stranger to winning, having become the NASCAR Pinty's Series champion in 2010 and 2012.

One look at his skills on Will It Race series on Facebook, where drivers race in vehicles you'd never expect to see on a track, and you realize Kennington is up for pushing the limits.

"We took a Zamboni. We took a double-decker bus and ice cream truck ... You name it, we took it out around the racetrack."

If he qualifies, he's hoping for a winning run in Toronto this weekend.

"It's a tough, tricky little racetrack ... There'll be a lot of people here watching and hopefully we can have a good weekend.