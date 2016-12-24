Two of Canada's top swimmers traded their swimsuits for doll costumes on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak and World Champion medalist Martha McCabe dressed as cannon dolls for Saturday's National Ballet of Canada performance of The Nutcracker.

"It's awesome, it's hilarious, we're having a great time," said McCabe, while Oleksiak laughed beside her.

From champion swimmers to cannon dolls0:19

Celebrity cameos are a long-standing tradition during performances of The Nutcracker.

Famous faces have portrayed cannon dolls, party guests and even a moose — with previous guests including Toronto Mayor John Tory, Margaret Atwood, Rob Ford, Chris Hadfield and musician Steven Page.

Other prominent Nutcracker cameos this year include Kim's Convenience creator and star Ins Choi and actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, children's musician Fred Penner, and Winnipeg Blue Bomber Maurice Leggett.