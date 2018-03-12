Public health officials are investigating after they confirmed a passenger on a flight from Switzerland had the measles.

Toronto Public Health says it's confirmed a case of the measles in a passenger travelling on a direct flight from Zurich to Toronto.

Officials say that Air Canada flight AC 0879 left Zurich Airport at 9:25 and landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 12:07 p.m. on March 6.

Other passengers on the flight may have been exposed to the virus, they say.

2nd incident in a month

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

Public health officials confirmed a case of measles in an infant on a Feb. 12 Air Canada flight, also going from Zurich to Toronto.

Measles is highly contagious, and babies, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable.

Officials say that while the risk of catching measles is low, they recommend those who may have been exposed to the virus to check their immunization records to ensure that they have up-to-date measles vaccinations.

Those who have symptoms should stay home from work and school to reach out to their health care provider, they add.