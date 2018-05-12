Thousands walk to SickKids to raise funds for pediatric brain tumour research

Thousands of people walked five-kilometres through parts of downtown Toronto on Saturday to raise funds for research into pediatric brain tumours.

The participants in Meagan's Walk, now in its 17th year, walked from Fort York National Historic Site, 250 Fort York Blvd., to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Ave.

City staff dressed as War of 1812 soldiers and fired muskets into the air to announce the beginning of the walk at the fort.

City staff at Fort York fired opening shots with muskets to mark start of Meagan's Walk. (Colin Sedgwick-Pinn/Twitter) When participants arrived at the hospital, they formed a giant circle of hope, or a human hug, around the health care facility. The idea was that they were sending a message to all children struggling with cancer that they are not alone.

Children and families staying at the hospital waved from the windows in support and thanks.

Walk has raised over $5M

The walk is named after Meagan Bebenek, a Toronto girl who was four when she was diagnosed with brain stem glioma, an inoperable and malignant brain tumour. She died in 2001, two weeks after her 5th birthday.

Her mother, Denise Bebenek, founded Meagan's Walk: Creating a Circle of Hope, a community-based organization run by volunteers.

Participants walked along Fort York Boulevard, past the Rogers Centre and the CN Tower, north on University Avenue to the hospital.

More than $5 million has been raised to date through the annual walk in Toronto.