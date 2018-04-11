The Meadoway: 16 km stretch of urban park will connect downtown to Scarborough

A 16-kilometre long stretch of land slated to be transformed into a large urban park called The Meadoway is "a bold vision," Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday.

The park, which will stretch south from the Don River Ravine in downtown Toronto all the way to Rouge National Urban Park in Scarborough, will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel the entire length without ever leaving the park.

The city is working with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and the W. Garfield Weston Foundation to transform a barren power corridor into the green space over the next seven years.

The entire project is expected to cost around $85 million. The W. Garfield Weston Foundation has committed $10 million to its development already, and pledged another $25 million in support over the coming months.

"[The park] serves as another example of what can be accomplished when we work together with public, private and philanthropic partners," Tory said during an announcement for the park on Wednesday.

A map shows the proposed 16-km long green space of The Meadoway, highlighted in yellow. (The Meadoway)

According to the TRCA, the park will connect four ravines, 15 parks and 34 neighbourhoods.

It will include 20 kilometres of mixed-use trail and be home to more than 1,000 species of flora and fauna.

"The Meadoway will be a catalyst for building a new kind of city park for Canada," said Tamara Rebanks, chair of the conservation committee at the W. Garfield Weston Foundation.